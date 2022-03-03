Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €65.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($73.77).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €0.28 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €57.76 ($64.90). The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,967 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion and a PE ratio of 36.53. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a 52-week high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

