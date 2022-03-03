Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of -0.59. Siebert Financial has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.