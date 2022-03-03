Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Increases By 106.1%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the January 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 89.6 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82. Woolworths Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.
Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.
