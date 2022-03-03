Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Decreases By 52.1%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$5.49 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVAUF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC began coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

