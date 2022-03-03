Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Decreases By 52.1%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$5.49 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $5.89.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.