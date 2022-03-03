Short Interest in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) Decreases By 87.5%

Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SHQA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 1,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,180. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $10,449,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

