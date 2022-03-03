Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Drops By 67.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

SEKEY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 42,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,884. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

