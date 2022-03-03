Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Drops By 67.4%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
SEKEY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. 42,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,884. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.12.
About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
