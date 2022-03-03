Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Rises By 300.0%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNPHY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 146,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,986. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Santen Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.