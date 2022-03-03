Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 68.8%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,200 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 3,962,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,088.0 days.
Resona stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.38. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
