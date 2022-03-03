Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Expands By 100.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65 and a beta of 1.57. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.11.
About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)
