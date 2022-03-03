Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Expands By 171.7%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,200 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the January 31st total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.3 days.

Shares of PMNXF opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Ltd. engages in production of gold, mineral exploration and gold project development. It operates through the following segments: Edikan, Sissingué, Yaouré, and Corporate & Other. The Edikan, Sissingué and Yaouré segments engages in mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities.

