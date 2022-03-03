Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 50.8%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the January 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUZE opened at $2.25 on Thursday. NuZee has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuZee in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in NuZee during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuZee during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NuZee by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NuZee during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

