Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Rises By 108.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of LINC stock remained flat at $$7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,817. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
