Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Rises By 108.1%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of LINC stock remained flat at $$7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,817. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

