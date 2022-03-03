Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Increases By 105.2%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Shares of CSML stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $38.59.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.