Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Increases By 105.2%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 105.2% from the January 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CSML stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

