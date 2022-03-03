Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declines By 71.8%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,504. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
