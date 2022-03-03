Short Interest in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Declines By 71.8%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,504. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,807 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000.

