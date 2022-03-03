Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Expands By 2,912.0%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a growth of 2,912.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

