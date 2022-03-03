Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Increases By 148.8%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HCII remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Thursday. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,490. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 151,942 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

