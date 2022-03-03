Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 520.0%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.95. Getinge has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

About Getinge

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

