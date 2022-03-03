Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Expands By 20,000.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FORW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Forwardly (Get Rating)

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

