Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Expands By 20,000.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 20,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FORW stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Forwardly has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
