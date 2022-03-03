Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Rises By 100.0%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.04. 730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

