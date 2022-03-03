Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 838.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 838.9% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $16.13 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.