Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Grows By 838.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 838.9% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $16.13 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

