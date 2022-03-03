Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Grows By 2,200.0%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 88,937 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 466.4% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

