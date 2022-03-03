Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Rises By 400.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS CFXTF remained flat at $$1.47 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

