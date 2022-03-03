Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU) Decreases By 66.3%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CDAQU stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Compass Digital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,109,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000.

