Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Expands By 177.8%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CODYY opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on CODYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($67.42) to €62.00 ($69.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($92.13) to €87.00 ($97.75) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

