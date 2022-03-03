Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Grows By 183.3%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s portfolio includes Nash Creek and Superjack projects in the Bathurst Mining District; Pine Bay and Flin Flon projects in the Flin Flon Mining District; and Point Leamington project in the Buchans Mining District.

