Short Interest in Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Grows By 183.3%

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26.
About Callinex Mines (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callinex Mines (CLLXF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.