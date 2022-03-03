Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 211.1%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BTDPY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 39,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Several brokerages have commented on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 780 ($10.47) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.55) to GBX 832 ($11.16) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

