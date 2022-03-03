Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Decreases By 95.1%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the January 31st total of 6,545,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNCZF shares. HSBC upgraded Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

