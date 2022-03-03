Short Interest in Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Rises By 938.5%

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 938.5% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 270.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $78.28 on Thursday. Amundi has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMDUF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

