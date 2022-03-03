Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Rises By 120.0%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

