Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get STV Group alerts:

STV Group stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.18 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. STV Group has a one year low of GBX 307 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 385 ($5.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.25.

In related news, insider Paul Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,815.91).

About STV Group (Get Rating)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.