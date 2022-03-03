Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.57. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

