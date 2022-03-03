Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $3,480,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,911. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

