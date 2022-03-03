Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

WBA traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $46.67. 259,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,741,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.