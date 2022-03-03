Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 3,516 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 659,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,449,697. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

