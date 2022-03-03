Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ABB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.12. 219,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

