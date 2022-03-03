SFL (NYSE:SFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.26

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.85.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SFL by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after buying an additional 867,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SFL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SFL by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after buying an additional 515,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SFL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 151,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SFL by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 421,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

