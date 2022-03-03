Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $103.90

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.90 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.40). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.39), with a volume of 2,603,299 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

