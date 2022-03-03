SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $42.77 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

