Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Sensient Technologies worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain acquired 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.