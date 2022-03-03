Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head-To-Head Survey

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $142.33, indicating a potential upside of 193.59%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $38.60 million 8.49 $14.01 million $2.60 18.65 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 15.41 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 39.41% 56.71% 49.02% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Tivic Health Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

