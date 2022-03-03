Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $118,456,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

