Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

