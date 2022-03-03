Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 2,889 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 139.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.71. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

