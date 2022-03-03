Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $204,087. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.