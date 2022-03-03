Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $8.64 on Thursday, reaching $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 178,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,114. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $1.74. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

