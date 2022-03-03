Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:EQD remained flat at $$9.86 on Thursday. 16,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.