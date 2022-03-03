Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,389,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock worth $20,678,423 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 449,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,275. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

