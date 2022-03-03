Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $134.38. 40,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,501. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

