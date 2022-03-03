Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.77 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $450.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.15. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.