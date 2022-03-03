Sean D. Goodman Sells 107,412 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,702,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,939,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $72.62.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.