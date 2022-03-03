Sean D. Goodman Sells 107,412 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,702,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,939,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $72.62.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.
About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
